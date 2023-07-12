Death Announcement Of Silas Tanui Of Accokeek, Maryland

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our beloved brother Silas “Kim” Tanui. Silas passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of 7/11/2023 after several months of illness.

Silas was an Army Captain with a great sense of humor and personality. His warmness and kindness towards everyone always lit up a room. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The family of Silas would love that he rests in his ancestral home in Nandi, Kenya. As of now, the funeral cost and the necessary arrangements to get him back home can be quite costly.

The family is reaching out the you go any support you can offer, be it financial, spiritual, or emotional.

We have created this fundraiser to help the family with all the funeral expenses. Thank you to everyone for all the kind words and support the’ve already shown and continue to show throughout this tough period. It means more to us than words can say.

Channel your contributions to Melody Chepkoech

Zelle: 757-839-3165 Cashapp: $melodychepkoech

Home address: 14313 Devinger Pl, Accokeek, MD 20607

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA

At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

