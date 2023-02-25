Samidoh’s wife Edday Nderitu has had enough, Says To Polygamous Marriage

Edday Nderitu, the wife of popular Mugithi singer Samidoh, has blown the lid off their troubled marriage, accusing her husband of disrespecting and humiliating her.

In a strongly-worded social media post, Edday recounted that she and her husband Samidoh have been married for 15 years, but the past three years of their union have been nothing but pain.

“For the last 3years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media, you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted, I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all,” she said.

In her post, Samidoh’s wife made it clear that she had no intentions of raising her children in a polygamous marriage, faulting the singer for having an affair with a woman she describes as “older than me by more than 10 years, has no morals and zero respect.”

“I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10 years, has no morals and zero respect,” said Edday in an Instagram post.

She recalled the times she helped him nurture his talent when they were high school sweethearts.

“I have asked God every day to give me strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you, you have dragged and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this day,” she said.

The outburst by Samidoh’s wife comes a day after he was spotted with his lover nominated Senator Karen Nyamu with whom they have two children.

Samidoh and Senator Nyamu appeared together at the burial of the sister-in-law to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Pastor Dorcas, with the Senator sharing on social media a photo of herself and Samidoh all smiles at the burial.

This comes nearly two months after the Senator caused a scene in Dubai after she stormed an entertainment joint where Samidoh and his wife were having a good time in December.

After the incident which was captured in a viral video, Senator Nyamu was summoned by the UDA Party which accused her of bringing shame to the ruling party and injuring its reputation.

She appeared before the party’s disciplinary committee on January 20 but was allowed until February 24, to respond to the allegations.

Video of Samidoh claiming wife cheated on him surfaces, Edday responds

Mugithi star Samidoh’s first wife Edday Nderitu has responded to her husband’s claims that she cheated on him in an undated video that has since gone viral.

The video surfaces barely a day after Edday took to social media announcing her decision to part ways with the singer who he blamed for disrespecting and manipulating her, warning that she would not raise her kids in a polygamous marriage.

The viral video shows Samidoh explaining that he does not have an ex as he married his first love, Edday before admitting that she cheated on him but he chose to forgive.

Probed to explain how he managed to forgive, the singer stated that it was by the grace of God that he put the painful experience aside.

“Na ule mwenye alikuheart break? (Who broke your heart?)” Asked the interviewer.

“Ni huyu tu nko na yeye. Sina ex mimi. I married my first love si wote tulisumbuana lakini tukaona badala ya kuenda kutafuta ingine nkarudi. (It is the person I am with as I do not have an ex)” Samidoh explained.

Reacting to the video, Edday downplayed the claims and responded wondering who would forgive a cheating woman.

“🤣🤣🤣is there a man who can stay with a woman after cheating???” Edday commented on the video which was uploaded on Facebook.

Yesterday marked a turning point in the couple’s relationship with Edday relaying her disappointment with her husband’s behaviour despite supporting his talents and how it has affected her and their children. She made it clear that she will not tolerate a polygamous marriage.

“I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10yrs, has no morals and zero respect to my family.

“I have asked God every day to give me strength to pray for you but today I have nothing to tell God about you, you have drag and put me and my kids in an ocean of pain may you remember this,” Edday said.

