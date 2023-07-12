Kenyan Man Risks Deportation From Canada Over Criminal Cases

A Kenyan man risks deportation from Canada over multiple criminal cases including assaulting a cab driver.

While appearing before the court on Tuesday, July 11, the suspect confessed to violating the terms of his probation when he was apprehended for a prior assault.

Additionally, during the arrest, the suspect informed the police that he was carrying a crude weapon in his backpack.

Among the suspect’s offenses are an aggravated assault that occurred outside the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre and a case of breaking into a private residence, during which the suspect brandished a knife at one of the occupants.

His lawyer, Sam Taylor added that the suspect was willing to plead guilty to the charges levelled against him.

According to the court, the most severe offense committed by the suspect was the act of breaking into a residence while armed with a knife. Fortunately, the occupant of the house was able to disarm the suspect, averting potential harm.

“The violence culminated with a break and enter where you assaulted innocent people in their home for no reason,” stated the judge.

“While fortunately those people were not hurt by you, they could have been killed,” the judge added.

Additionally, the 29-year-old suspect was also accused of assaulting his underage girlfriend and threatening to kill her.

On top of facing the prospect of deportation, the suspect was handed a 41-month prison sentence for his participation in multiple acts of violence.

As per Canadian law, any person who commits forcible entry or forcibly detains someone is guilty of an indictable offense and is liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than two years.

“Every person who, without lawful excuse, enters or is in a dwelling-house with intent to commit an indictable offense in it is guilty of an indictable offense and liable to imprisonment for a term of not more than 10 years or of an offense punishable on summary conviction,” the Canadian constitution stipulates.

Furthermore, anyone who in any manner knowingly assaults an individual is guilty of imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years.

By MAUREEN NJERI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

