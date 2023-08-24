Death Announcement: Sylvanus Mulwo of Marietta Georgia

It is with profound sadness and acceptance that we announce the passing of Mr Sylvanus Mulwo of Marietta Georgia which happened on Sunday morning at 12:09am at Kennestone hospital Atlanta where he had been undergoing treatment for almost two weeks.

Mr. Mulwo is the husband to Sylvia Mulwo (Marietta GA) and Father to Kennedy Rono, Purity Rono, Brian Mulwo( Marietta) Linda Rono, Emmanuel Rono, Winnie Rono, Eliakim Rono, Angela Rono, Jeremy Rono (Marietta GA)and Rose Stephanie Rono.

The family wishes to lay him to rest at Sironoi village, Nandi County – Kenya.

The Committee has come up with a budget of $25,000.

We urge the community to stand with this family in prayer and financial support to give their loved one a befitting sendoff.

Please join to condole with the family and/or send your support/contributions to:

JEREMMY RONOH

*ZELLE* *470-424-8720*

CASHAPP- *$Jeremmy*

Thank you for standing with Mrs. Mulwo, the children and entire family during this very challenging time of their lives.

Mrs Sylvia Mulwo contact: 404-933-4610

Eternal life grant him o Lord and may perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace Amen.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

