Entire Generation at Risk: A Resounding Call to Save Our Youth 

On the 14th of August, Nairobi witnessed a historic moment: the launch of the Nairobi Chapter Rehabilitation Program, graced by H.E. Pastor Dr. Dorcas Rigathi. There is no doubt now that Pastor Dr. Rigathi has the attention of the nation, and her concerns about the Boy-child is resonating in the hearts and minds of Kenyans far and wide.

When leaders speak, their words often float on the surface. But Dr. Rigathi’s speech was a poignant plea, diving deep into the systemic issues of substance abuse and the alarming rate at which it consumes our youth. This was not just another ceremonial speech. It was a clarion call to arms, urging society, from local communities to the highest echelons of power, to acknowledge the sinister shadows of addiction that threaten our future.

Our country has long been battling the spectres of drugs and alcohol, but Dr. Rigathi shed light on a chilling reality — an entire generation at risk. It’s heart-wrenching to imagine children as young as six being initiated into the path of substance abuse.For Dr. Rigathi this is a “demonic agenda” and from her vantage point this is an urgent crisis.

Her vivid recounting of visits to drug dens in Mombasa was a stark reminder that the fight against drugs isn’t a remote issue, discussed in secluded conference rooms. It’s very real, staring us in the face, every day.

She didn’t just highlight the problem but also emphasized potential solutions. The success stories of rehabilitation, from Mathira Constituency to Kiandutu slums, showcase a beacon of hope. While many may debate the feasibility of such efforts across 47 counties, there’s no denying the potential impact of localized, community-based rehab programs. They bring about not just physical, but socio-economic transformation — a chance for our youth to reclaim their lives, dignity, and place in society.

But what stood out the most was her heartfelt cry to the perpetrators of this vice. Her plea as a mother to drug traffickers was more than a rhetorical device; it was the anguish of every parent who has lost a child to addiction.

Lastly, her call to action is one we should all heed. As she rightly pointed out, “rehabilitation is a journey, not an event.” Our response should be collective, unwavering, and dedicated. Whether it’s through medical aid, community involvement, or raising awareness, each one of us has a role to play in this fight.

Dr. Rigathi’s speech wasn’t just a statement of intent; it was a commitment to the youth, to the future of Kenya. Let’s not let her words become a fleeting memory. Instead, let’s make them the catalyst for a united front against drug abuse.

May God indeed bless the Republic of Kenya , and may we rise to the challenge that lies before us.

By Timothy K. Nyenjeri

Entire Generation at Risk: A Resounding Call to Save Our Youth