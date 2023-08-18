Samidoh Begs Estranged Wife Edday Nderitu to Come Back Home

Mugithii singer Samuel Muchoki aka Samidoh’s latest music release dubbed ‘Wendo Witu’ meaning ‘Our Love’ has sparked speculations on social media with some claiming she could be addressing his estranged wife Edday Nderitu.

Samidoh has collaborated with Joyce Wa Mamaa on the heartbreak song. Video Below:

The video starts with Samidoh’s wife leaving their home before he makes a phone call to her to beg her to go back home and continue raising their kids together.

“Our love is going wrong, it was my mistake. I feel bad because you left, you broke our promises,” he sings

“Our love has come from far, you are supposed to collect all the pieces.”

In the song, he admits that he still loves his wife.

“I still love you, it was me that came for you from your parent’s house and I told them that I will take care of you and that’s why I’m begging you to come back home so that we take care of our children,” he said,

In real life, Samidoh’s wife Edday left him for the US after he was involved with nominated senator Karen Nyamu.

She confirmed that she is not in a polygamous marriage and that she had left Samidoh.

“Lemmie clarifies a few things that were shared online and not accurate……-I am not in any polygamous marriage as stated I left the husband for whoever needed him more. I made a decision to remove myself and my kids from that toxic environment especially my teen daughter who unfortunately is direct recipient of unbelievable behaviour displayed …” She wrote on Instagram.

Adding “I have managed to sustain my kids’ needs so far with no help and I am not regretting any bit of it. About communication and video calls, I will leave that one there since some people seem to be present when that is happening but I’m not aware. In this new season of my life, I don’t need any drama, I need peace only,I hope next episode of this series my name will be left out”.

By ELIZABETH MUSYIMI

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

Samidoh Begs Estranged Wife Edday Nderitu to Come Back Home