Gachagua’s Message To US Ambassador After Raila Odinga Attack

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman to ignore Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Friday, August 18 during the closing ceremony of the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Gachagua told the US Ambassador to stay focused on her work and get used to complaints from the opposition.

“I want to urge Ambassador Meg Whitman to ignore the noises and acclimatize to the Kenyan way of doing things, perennial complaints year after year. She should stay focused and go on with her work,” Gachagua stated.

The second in command wondered why Raila threatened to have the US Ambassador recalled saying he lacks the authority to even have his local Assistant chief transferred.

“You cannot speak in a public forum and say that you have the capacity to recall an ambassador from the United States accredited to this country by the American government. It is simply being mischievous. As a private citizen, how do you recall an ambassador? You cannot even transfer an assistant chief in your local sub-location,” Gachagua added.

He went on to claim that the ODM leader attacked Ambassador Whitman because of having denial syndrome.

Raila on Thursday told the US Ambassador to keep off interfering with internal Kenyan matters adding that Kenya is not a US colony.

“I want to tell the rogue ambassador Kenya is not the United States or a colony of the United States. Keep your mouth shut while here otherwise we will call for your recall back to your country,” the opposition chief stated.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

You Cannot Even Fire Your Own Assistant Chief in Bondo – Gachagua Tells Raila

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told off ODM leader Raila Odinga after he threatened to have US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman recalled for interfering with Kenyan matters.

Speaking on Friday, August 18, Gachagua told the former Prime Minister that he is an ordinary citizen and does not have the authority to even sack his own Assistant Chief in Bondo, Siaya County.

“You are an ordinary citizen. You (Raila) are saying that you can fire the US Ambassador to Kenya but you can’t even sack your own Assistant Chief in Bondo,” said Gachagua.

Raila on Thursday told Ambassador Whitman to keep off internal Kenyan matters adding that Kenya is not a US colony.

“I want to tell the rogue ambassador Kenya is not the United States or a colony of the United States. Keep your mouth shut while here otherwise we will call for your recall back to your country,” the opposition chief stated.

President William Ruto earlier defended the US Ambassador noting that it will be ungrateful to attack the US government yet it is creating opportunities and investing in Kenya.

The Head of State pointed out that Ambassador Whitman’s statements about Kenya during the Devolution Conference were facts.

“The American ambassador said two statements of facts. She said the last election was the most free and fair in the history of Kenya, which is a statement of fact. She said Kenya is open for business, which is also a statement of fact,” Ruto stated.

He added, “Between the people who are orchestrating the destruction of property and sabotaging our economy and those who are working with us to create investment opportunities and investment capital for the people of Kenya who is more rogue? I think it is for the people of Kenya to judge.”

The US Ambassador had on Wednesday described Kenya as the most stable democracy in Africa during the devolution conference in Uasin Gishu County.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source:https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

President Ruto Responds To Raila After Attacking US Ambassador

President William Ruto has come out to defend US Ambassador Meg Whitman after Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga attacked her during the Devolution Conference in Uasin Gishu.

Speaking on Friday, August 18, the President said it will be ungrateful to attack the US government yet it is creating opportunities and investing in Kenya.

Ruto pointed out that Ambassador Whitman’s statements about Kenya during the Devolution Conference were facts.

“The American ambassador said two statements of facts. She said the last election was the most free and fair in the history of Kenya, which is a statement of fact. She said Kenya is open for business, which is also a statement of fact,” Ruto stated.

The Head of State also wondered who between the opposition and the US government is more roque.

“Between the people who are orchestrating the destruction of property and sabotaging our economy and those who are working with us to create investment opportunities and investment capital for the people of Kenya who is more rogue? I think it is for the people of Kenya to judge,” Ruto added.

Raila on Thursday told Ambassador Whitman to keep quiet about Kenyan matters or the opposition will ask the US government to recall her.

“I want to tell the rogue ambassador Kenya is not the United States or a colony of the United States. Keep your mouth shut while here otherwise we will call for your recall back to your country,” said Raila.

The US Ambassador had on Wednesday described Kenya as the most stable democracy in Africa during the devolution conference in Uasin Gishu County.

She further described Kenya as the leading destination for foreign direct investment and venture capital besides boosting of young, educated, and entrepreneurial English-speaking workforce.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Gachagua’s Message To US Ambassador After Raila Odinga Attack