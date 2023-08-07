ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan Recuses Self From All Kenyan Cases

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan has recused himself from all Kenyan cases.

The decision communicated by his office came a day after Azimio trained their guns on the lawyer alleging potential bias on his part and terming his presence in the country ‘suspect’.

While recusing himself, Khan revealed that he was doing so to avoid conflict of interest.

Before becoming ICC prosecutor, Khan represented President William Ruto at the Hague-based court during the case on post election violence in Kenya where the Head of State was accused of crimes against humanity.

The International Criminal Court, for the first time, openly acknowledged the receipt of information from Kenya regarding alleged crimes.

Normally, the ICC refrains from commenting on such information, but due to the complainants making the details public, the court felt compelled to respond.

The lawyer, who recently visited Kenya to receive an honorary degree, promptly clarified that his visit would not obstruct any potential ICC investigation that might be initiated.

In response to accusations, Khan’s office clarified that his visit to Kenya was purely in a private capacity. Following the visit, he revealed that he has taken concrete steps to safeguard against any conflict of interest concerns.

Khan acknowledged that his previous representation of Ruto might be viewed as a conflict of interest by the opposition.

Among the prominent figures from the Azimio party, Principal Martha Karua was among the first to question the motive behind Khan’s presence in the country.

In a message that was endorsed by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Karua wondered why Khan had jetted in the country at a time when Azimio had written to the Hague-based court on the political situation in the country.

While in Kenya, Khan had remained tight lipped on whether ICC was investigating concerns that had been raised by Azimio.

Linda Ugatuzi had also written to ICC over police brutality meted on Kenyans during the anti-government protests staged by Azimio. The lobby accused the President, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki of crimes against humanity.

By KIOKO NYAMASYO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

