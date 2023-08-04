Kenyans Raise over KSh 500k to Help Quincy Timberlake’s Children

Kenyans once again came together to help a needy trio of sons belonging to the late Rose Mueni and Quincy Timberlake.

To spotlight the little-known case was lawyer Wahome Thuku who explained how the trio was abandoned by their father Timberlake.

Quincy Timberlake was charged in 2014 with the murder of his son Sinclair, at the family home in Kallangur, Australia. His wife Esther Arunga, a former TV anchor was charged with being an accessory to murder.

Timberlake and Esther had relocated to Australia when their son’s death occurred. A few people knew he had a wife and three children. Mueni died in March 2022 after a bout of depression and other health complications.

“Timberlake had been married to Rose Mweni Gideon since 1990s, thereabout. They lived together in Komarock, Nairobi and begot three sons, Trivor, Quicy and Cassidy. Rose was a housewife, born and brought up in Athi River, Machakos County. Then around 2009, Esther Arunga happened,” wrote Thuku.

The first born of the trio has been identified as Trivor, who struggled through school; he now partakes in menial jobs to support his two siblings. They live together in a one-roomed house in an unnamed locality in Nairobi.

Quicy is the second born and now prepares to start his tertiary education after outdoing himself in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

He wrote the examinations at the iconic Chavakali High School where he posted the coveted grade A. “Now he (Quicy) is hoping to join university and take a good course.

His problem, I am told he has a school fees balance of KSh 12,500 so he can’t receive his university admission letter. That’s him. And even if he joins the university, paying college fees will be the next biggest challenge,” said Thuku.

The last born has been identified as Cassidy, and is presently in Form 4 at a Nairobi school. According to the attorney, Cassidy has had difficulty in his secondary education, navigating through schools to complete his four-year course. Fees challenge has always posed a great challenge to his secondary schooling.

“He is a day scholar. The young boy was the most affected by the parents’ separation and the aftermath. First, he went to Chania High School in Thika, having passed well in primary school. He was supported by his mother and a few friends… He studied for a few weeks in form one, then school fees arrears kicked him out of school,”

Friends enrolled him at Mavoko High School in Machakos County in Form 2. He schooled for two terms, developed medical issues, and dropped out. He is now at Green Oak, combining both Form 3 and Form 4 work. That was the only way to save him from ultimate depression.

He has registered for KCSE examination which starts in November. His problem, school fees balance of KSh 33,000.” said Thuku. “I never give a Paybill number since I can’t manage to control it. If you think you can bail them out then you can only trust me with your money. No other way. You know I will account. My line is 722627091”-lawyer Wahome Thuku

By Kai Eli

Source: https://www.tuko.co.ke/

