Ruto’s Wrath: Moses Kuria Use Boda Boda to Cabinet Meeting

Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, on Tuesday morning opted to brave the cold and take a boda boda ride to President William Ruto’s cabinet meeting at Kakamega State Lodge.

Kuria, who was in the company of his aides, explained that he was cautious of arriving to the meeting late and to avoid Ruto’s wrath as the Head of State was strict on punctuality.

His driver was said to have delayed in picking him up, prompting him to take decisive action rather than wait for his official car.

While interacting with the boda rider, Philip Etale, in Milimani estate, in Kakamega, Kuria disclosed that he was ready to leave for the meeting by 6:20 a.m., but did not disclose when the meeting was scheduled to start.

“I am very shocked to see you this early without your car. Is your driver getting late? Did he sleep in Nairobi?” the boda rider posed.

“My driver is getting late. We are heading to a cabinet meeting and the president is currently very harsh. Stop the stories and let us go,” the CS responded.

In a separate tweet minutes later, Kuria announced that he had arrived at the meeting venue on time and even shared a video of police officers welcoming him at the State Lodge.

His decision to take a boda boda elicited debate among many Kenyans, as some praised Ruto’s strict approach to punctuality.

Kuria was among the CS and senior government officials whom Ruto reprimanded for being late during the signing of the performance contracts on August 1 at State House, Nairobi.

The CS, alongside his Interior counterpart Kindiki, were locked out of the State House function and directed to write a letter explaining their delay.

Ruto also cautioned his officers, adding that arriving late to State functions was akin to advocating for one’s dismissal.

“We have a job because we have a contract, if you cannot keep time with your employer you have basically dismissed yourself, it is just as simple as that,” the Head of State expressed.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

