The planned visit by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition party leader Raila Odinga to Migori County that was initially slated for Saturday this week has now been postponed.

Migori ODM party Chairman Philip Makabongo said the postponement has been occasioned by the Cholera outbreak recently reported in the county.

Mr. Makabongo said that having a big gathering in the county, during this time in which residents have been urged to be cautious and maintain high standards of hygiene, may only serve to aid in the further spread of Cholera.

The Migori ODM boss said the party will now organize another visit for the former premier once the disease is fully contained.

Raila Odinga was, during the visit, expected to lead a candle lighting session in remembrance of the people who lost their lives during the recent wave of anti-government protests in the county.

The opposition-led demonstrations saw the death of three people in Migori last month after they were allegedly shot dead by police; thirteen others suffered gunshot wounds.

Migori County Health CEC Julias Nyerere early this week confirmed that 8 people were presented in hospital with symptoms, and three of them found to be infected with Cholera.

Street food vendors have since been told to close shop until the outbreak is contained.

By George Juma

Source-https://www.citizen.digital/

Raila Odinga Migori Tour Cancelled Due to Cholera Outbreak