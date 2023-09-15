Eric Omondi Jailed For 1 Month Over Unlawful Assembly

Comedian Eric Omondi and fifteen others have been sentenced to serve one-month imprisonment or an alternative of a Ksh 10,000 fine over taking part in unlawful assembly.

Milimani chief magistrate Lukas Onyina in his ruling on Friday, September 15 convicted Omondi and the co-accused after they pleaded guilty to the charges.

Onyina gave the accused persons a period of fourteen days to appeal the ruling.

“I have considered the mitigation made and the nature of the offense which is a misdemeanor and the fact that the prosecution has said that they are first-time offenders,” Onyina ruled.

He added, “I have also considered that they have saved the court’s judicial time. Each of the suspects is hereby fined Sh10,000 in default to serve one month in jail.”

Omondi, in a statement after the verdict, accepted the sentence and said he was ready to serve the one-month jail term.

“So today the courts have sentenced me and these other young guys to one month in prison. We have been sentenced for fighting the cost of living, “Omondi stated.

“I am ready to serve that one month. I know tomorrow will be victorious.”

Omondi and the co-accused had initially denied the charges and were released on Sh10,000 cash bail.

The comedian-turned-activist has been at the forefront of cost-of-living protests in recent months and has been arrested several times.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

