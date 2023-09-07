Jalang’o Says He Will Be Lang’ata MP Until 2027- I’m still in ODM

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, also known as Jalang’o, has said that he is still a member of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), a day after he was expelled by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The legislator was among the five members who were kicked out for associating themselves with President William Ruto. The others included Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda.

Speaking during a radio show on Radio 47, the MP maintained that he had not received official communication from his party boss, Raila Odinga, and hence would not leave the party.

“Who has kicked me out of the party? ODM belongs to Raila Odinga and if I have not received communication from him then it means I’m still in ODM,” he said.

“Let me tell you this, I will be the Lang’ata MP until 2027. Take this to the bank. There are no changes that will be done.”

According to Jalang’o, he was discussing with his lawyers to appeal the decision but was in no hurry.

“What normally happens is that when a party expels you, they write to the Speaker who declares the seat vacant and thus people go back to the ballot. This happens if you will not appeal,” he explained.

The first-time MP, however, expressed confidence that he would win a by-elections poll in any party, should the courts side with the ODM party.

Additionally, Jalang’o questioned why some members were fined and given a warning while others were removed from the party.

“ODM knows that there’s no case. The likes of (Wiper) Kalonzo Musyoka were at State House, others were also given fines but we were expelled, why is that?” he posed.

On Wednesday, the ODM party took action against MPs who had aligned themselves with the Kenya Kwanza government.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris was fined Ksh250,000 and ordered to issue a written apology to the party within seven days.

On the other hand, Mark Ogolla Nyamita (Uriri) and Paul Abuor (Rongo), who were also accused of defying the party, were fined Ksh1 million each within sixty days.

According to ODM chairman John Mbadi, who chaired the NEC meeting, they adopted the resolutions which were recommended by the party’s disciplinary committee.

By BRIAN KIMANI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

