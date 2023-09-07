UDA MP Edward Muriu Offers To Represent Expelled ODM MPs in Court

Gatanga Member of Parliament Edward Muriu has offered to represent the five rebel MPs who were expelled from the Orange Democratic Party (ODM).

In a statement on his X account on Thursday, September 7, Muriu said the expulsion of the five MPs was discriminatory and unconstitutional.

“I’m ready and willing to Represent all leaders expelled from ODM in Court for exercising their democratic rights. The Expulsions are Draconic, discriminatory, and unconstitutional. Being a Luo MP is not a death sentence to forever please Raila Odinga the bully,” Muriu stated.

The five lawmakers who were expelled from ODM include; Phelix Odiwuor (Lang’ata), Elisha Ochieng’ Odhiambo (Gem), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) and Tom Ojienda (Senator of Kisumu County).

According to the ODM National Executive Committee (NEC), the MPs openly associated with and supported the activities of a rival political party which is a violation of the ODM party constitution.

The committee also noted that the rebel MPs also opposed lawful decisions made by the ODM party organs.

“The party is hereby directed to commence the process of removing them from the register of the party,” the committee stated.

Senator Ojienda while reacting to his expulsion said he was ousted because he chose to work with President William Ruto.

The Kisumu Senator stated that he has no apology and vowed to continue working with the Head of State.

“My party has today expelled me for working with His Excellency President William Ruto. I have no apology and will continue to work with the President,” Ojienda said.

Jalang’o on his part quoted a bible saying no trial is too heavy to lift.

“No trial is too heavy to lift! No temptation has overtaken you that is not common to man. God is faithful, and he will not let you be tempted beyond your ability, but with the temptation, he will also provide the way of escape, that you may be able to endure it,” he stated.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

UDA MP Edward Muriu Offers To Represent Expelled ODM MPs in Court