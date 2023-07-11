Jalang’o’s Message to Raila Odinga-I Am Not A Traitor

Langata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o now says he does not plan to leave the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Speaking during an interview on NTV on Monday, July 10 the legislator, in a message directed to ODM leader Raila Odinga, affirmed that he would work with President William Ruto.

He noted that as Lang’ata MP, he had decided to work with the Head of State for the benefit of his constituents.

“I have not left the ODM party, and I do not plan to leave. I’m not a traitor but I have decided to work with President Ruto,” Jalang’o stated.

A section of ODM leaders led by Odinga has accused Jalang’o of being a traitor after his recent visits to State Hosue where he met President Ruto.

Odinga recently asked Jalang’o and the eight MPs who visited Ruto to resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people.

“These members who have defected from Azimio coalition need to resign from their positions and go,” Raila said on Thursday, February 9 in Machakos.

At the same time, Ruto has defended saying they do not need permission from anyone to work with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“Kiongozi amechaguliwa na amepewa idhini na wananchi alafu mtu mwingine anaenda kutengeneza barrier, anatengeneza mahali pengine ati lazima sasa kabla haujafanyia wananchi kazi lazima uende uulize mtu flani ruhusa. Hiyo iko wapi katika kabita ya kenya?” Ruto posed.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

