Jalang’o And Raila Share A Platform At A Birthday Party In Karen

Opposition leader Raila Odinga and Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o shared a platform on Sunday, July 30 at a birthday party.

Raila and Jalang’o were attending the birthday party of Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi’s daughter held at his home in Karen.

Jalang’o is among the leaders who have vowed to work with the Kenya Kwanza government, going against the party’s position on key policies including the Finance Act.

“Delighted to host Raila Odinga accompanied by Eugene Wamalwa, Wycliffe Oparanya, Mwang Wairia, and David Pkosing as they graced my daughter’s birthday party in Karen after having a meeting with former President Uhuru Kenyatta,” Amisi stated.

“Thank you Honorable Caleb Amisi my brother for inviting me home for your daughter’s birthday, what an evening. May your home be blessed and may your daughter live to blow 1001 candles,” the Lang’ata MP wrote.

Some supporters have picked the moment, sharing different views over the meeting.

Jalang’o’s Rebellion

Odiwuor was part of a section of politicians from the opposition who went to meet President Ruto at the State House on February 7, 2023.

The move by the MPs elected under an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party was seen as rebelliousness and betrayal of the party leader.

After the meeting, Jalang’o shed light on claims that Ruto offered him Ksh50 million to dump the former Prime Minister.

“The President knows that I am a supporter of Raila and ODM. He even advised that I reveal details of our meeting as we were talking about development,” the MP revealed.

Following the unraveling of events, ODM called the defiant MPs for a disciplinary meeting.

In the recent past, Jalang’o has skipped events organised by the opposition and has been present at those hosted by the President and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

By-MAUREEN NJERI

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

