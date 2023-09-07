Death Announcement Of Virginia Wanjiru Warari Of United Kingdom

By Diaspora Messenger
0
Death Announcement Of Virginia Wanjiru Warari Of United Kingdom
Death Announcement Of Virginia Wanjiru Warari Of United Kingdom

It is with a great sadness we announce the sudden demise of Virginia Wanjiru Warari on 4th September 2023 at Northwick Hospital in the United Kingdom.

She was daughter to the late Rufus Warari and the Late Evelyn Murugi Warari. She was mother to Valentine Murugi(UK) sister to Michael Mugwanja, late James Gathirwa, Bernard Mwaura, Anne Nyokabi (UK) and Peter Mburu.

She was Grandma to Cordell, Taliyah, and Hezekiah. Aunt to Wambui, Angel, Brenda, Daisy, Martin, Audrey, Eric, Grace, Smart, Shiko, Muringo among many others.

Funeral arrangements will be held at 58 Eastcroft House, 86 Northolt Road, HA2 0ER starting on Saturday September 9th 2023 from 5pm.  Funeral dates will be announced later.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Related Posts
OBITUARIES

Death Announcement Of Caroline Wanjiku Mukuria Of Delaware

OBITUARIES

Sudden Demise of Peninah Wanjiru Koigi of Santa Rosa…

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement: Gerald Gathura Githieya of Jonesboro,…

OBITUARIES

Death Announcement: Rahab Njeri Ndungu, Mother to Stanley…

Death Announcement Of George Kinuthia Njuguna Formerly of Richmond VA

Africa Welfare Association is a pioneer provider of services to it’s Diaspora members in the event of loss of a loved one. We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally.

We are entrusted with the welfare of the African Diaspora globally. AWA was set up in response to the ever-growing demand for services at a critical time. With trusted partners, AWA will offer you benefits wherever you are in the world.

Alleviate stress with AWA
At some point, we have been with a grieving family or friend and come to learn that none of us are ever prepared to leave this world. When the time comes, we shall leave everything including our loved ones behind. With proper planning, you can alleviate the burden of the expense associated with your untimely departure at a time when your family and loved ones are grieving.

 

Death Announcement Of Virginia Wanjiru Warari Of United Kingdom

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More