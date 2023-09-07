Death Announcement Of Virginia Wanjiru Warari Of United Kingdom

It is with a great sadness we announce the sudden demise of Virginia Wanjiru Warari on 4th September 2023 at Northwick Hospital in the United Kingdom.

She was daughter to the late Rufus Warari and the Late Evelyn Murugi Warari. She was mother to Valentine Murugi(UK) sister to Michael Mugwanja, late James Gathirwa, Bernard Mwaura, Anne Nyokabi (UK) and Peter Mburu.

She was Grandma to Cordell, Taliyah, and Hezekiah. Aunt to Wambui, Angel, Brenda, Daisy, Martin, Audrey, Eric, Grace, Smart, Shiko, Muringo among many others.

Funeral arrangements will be held at 58 Eastcroft House, 86 Northolt Road, HA2 0ER starting on Saturday September 9th 2023 from 5pm. Funeral dates will be announced later.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

