Kenya Ranked Higher Than US & China in Latest Democracy Ranking

It seems Kenya has made democratic gains over the past year if the latest Open Society Barometer Report is anything to go by.

The report released in September 2023 showed that 73 per cent of Kenyans believe that democracy is preferable to any other form of government.

Kenya outranked the United States of America, an advanced democracy, which posted 56 per cent and China, which recorded 62 per cent.

On the leaderboard, Kenya was only second to Turkey whose 79 per cent of citizens believe that democracy is preferable to any other form of government. Kenya tied with Senegal.

The report polled 36,344 respondents across 30 countries over the state of governance across governments ranging from democratic to dictatorial communist.

The poll coincided with a local version, Infotrak, in which Kenyan respondents gave President William Ruto 55% or Grade C in the running of government insinuating that he posted an above average performance.

“Kenyans are very pragmatic and they have told us that reason why the country is noted headed in the right direction in their opinion is because of the high cost of living. On the Flipside, those who are happy is because of peace,” stated Angela Ambitho, Infotrak CEO.

From the report, the Head of State scored 60 per cent in Rift Valley followed by 58 per cent in central, North Eastern (56 per cent), Nairobi (51 per cent) and Nyanza (47 per cent).

Kenya posted outstanding results on the Open Society Barometer Report where overall survey found that faith in democracy-led government was waning fast.

According to the data, only 57 per cent of respondents aged between 18 and 35 years believed democracy was good for the society while a 42 per cent supported military rule.

“Today’s young people have grown up and been politicized as the age of polycrisis has emerged. So, although most people globally still have faith in democracy, that faith is running on fumes,” stated Mark Malloch-Brown, the President of Open Society Foundation which conducted the survey.

Since taking over the reins in 2020, US president Joe Biden, a country whose 4-year rotational Head of State has long been touted to be leader of the free world, has seen support in his presidency drop over time.

Chinese Government, on the other hand, has attracted criticism from foreign and domestic observers of running an authoritarian one-party state harsh on the regime’s critics. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), however, insists that it is a democratic establishment. Its President, Xi Jinping is serving his third term since ascending to power in 2018.

Innate Fear of Kenyans

The poll, however, showed that Kenya led worldwide in countries whose citizens have innate fear that political unrest in the country could lead to violence in the next year.

The figure stood at 79 per cent followed by South Africa (79 per cent), Colombia (77 per cent), Nigeria (75 per cent), Senegal (74 per cent), and Argentina and Pakistan (both 73 per cent).

By DERRICK OKUBASU

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

