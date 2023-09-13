President William Ruto on Wednesday hosted Members of Parliament who were last week expelled from the ODM Party over perceived rebellion and disloyalty.

The MPs among them Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda (Bondo), Felix Odiwuor ‘Jalang’o’ (Lang’ata), Caroli Omondi (Suba South), and Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda met with the President Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

Also present during the meeting, whose agenda was not immediately clear, was Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

Photos capturing the session showed the leaders seated in a circle sharing a light moment with President Ruto.

The meeting comes just a day after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) issued interim orders restraining the ODM Party from expelling or de-whipping Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, and Langáta MP Phelix Odiwuor pending hearing and determination of their petition.

The registrar of political parties was also directed not to delist the trio as members of ODM.

The orders were issued after the three legislators filed a petition challenging the disciplinary action taken against them by the ODM party.

On September 9 2023, ODM Party National Executive Council gave the go-ahead for the removal of five legislators from the party.

ODM NEC instructed the party to remove the rebels from the party register for advancing the interest of rival parties.

On September 12th 2023, The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal suspended the expulsion of the parliamentarians from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party.

By Benjamin Muriuki

Source-https://citizen.digital/

PHOTOS: Expelled ODM Rebel MPs Meet President Ruto at State House