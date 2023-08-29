Nairobi Ranked Among Top Cities in Africa and Position 94 Globally

Nairobi Ranked Among Top Cities in Africa and Position 94 Globally

Nairobi is among the top 100 cities to live in globally, a new report shows. The Brand Finance City Index 2023 report ranked Nairobi at position 94 globally and position 6 in Africa. African cities ranked above Nairobi include; Cape Town (60), Cairo,(67) Johannesburg (72), Casablanca (76), and Lagos (90).

No other African country featured in the top 100 behind the Kenyan capital.

The ranking, which based its findings on a global survey of close to 15,000 members from 20 different countries ranked London in first position with a score of 84.6 out of a possible 100.

New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, San Francisco, Dubai, and Amsterdam completed the set of the top 10 countries after London.

During the research carried out in April 2023, participants were asked about their preferences regarding where to live, work locally, remotely, study, retire, visit, or invest.

“The evaluation of preferences across these seven dimensions was complemented by perceptions of 45 underlying city brand attributes, grouped under seven pillars, such as Business & Investment or Sustainability & Transport,” read part of the report.

As per the survey, Nairobi’s livability can be attributed to three key factors: streamlined bureaucracy, accessible visa acquisition, and affordability.

Affordability

The capital city is dynamic and presents residents with plenty of living options depending on their capacity. Nairobi has established markets and is a beehive of economic activity.

When it comes to housing, city dwellers can rent houses for as low as Ksh6,000, the cost varying based on factors like location and size of the unit.

Enhanced road infrastructure coupled with an increased number of matatu Saccos contribute to making daily commuting easier and cost-effective.

Ease to Get a Visa

Kenyans planning to travel abroad can conveniently access embassies situated in Nairobi. This not only benefits the local residents but also aids officials from Kenya and other foreign nations.

The time required to obtain a visa varies based on the specific embassy and the desired travel destination.

Low Bureaucracy

Bureaucracy simply refers to a hierarchical and structured system of government administration. The government has made efforts to cut down red tape and offer services at a faster rate.

Through platforms like the eCitizen platform, Kenyans can access over 5,000 government services on their phones. Huduma Centre offices located in the Central Business District (CBD) also make it more convenient to access government services.

The introduction of a single-pay bill number for all government services is also expected to increase efficiency.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Nairobi Ranked Among Top Cities in Africa and Position 94 Globally