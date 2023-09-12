Kenyan Student Orville Kimutai Tures dies while swiming in Australia

The body of a Kenyan man named Orville Kimutai Tures was pulled from a popular swimming spot in Australia.

Kimutai was reported missing while swimming on Sunday, September 10, at 3.15pm, triggering a desperate search.

Kimutai disappeared after calling for help

According to 7News, an emergency rescue operation was set in motion when the 23-year-old disappeared in Stockton Lake, near the town of Collie.

Witnesses told investigators that at some point during the swimming exercise, Kimutai called out for assistance, but the people on the shore were unable to help.

The search came to a tragic end when his lifeless body was discovered on Monday, September 11, in the water about 20 metres from the bank.

As police officers work on preparing the post-mortem report, access to the lake and campground remains closed.

Family waiting for directions from Australia.

Kimuati’s father Horace Tures told TUKO.co.ke that the family is currently waiting for directions from Australian police.

“The body was handed to the coroner after which it will go through a postmortem.

We are told the report will take around two weeks for them to clear the body for repatriation,” he said.

The family has since set up a GoFund Me campaign to raise funds meant to repatriate the body back home to Eureka farm/Kapteren, Keiyo North in Elgeyo Marakwet-https://www.gofundme.com/f/grieving-the-loss-of-orville-kimutai-tures

They are requesting members of the public for support and prayers during this difficult time, as well as contributions towards the funeral expenses.

“The burial has tentatively been set for September 30 subject to the coroner’s report,” the grieving father added.

Kimutai always wore smile

Alfred Koech, another Kenyan based in Australia, eulogised the deceased as a humble man who always wore a broad smile.

Koech praised Kimutai for the fact that he relocated in March this year and was quickly fitting into the community. This is a life that has been cut short too soon. RIP Kimutai,” he said.

Source- https://www.tuko.co.ke

Kenyan Student Orville Kimutai Tures dies while swiming in Australia