Back In The Limelight: Isaac Mwaura Speaks After Appointment to Government

After more than a year of being jobless, Former Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura’s support for President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 polls finally paid on on Wednesday.

President William Ruto appointed him as the Government Spokesperson ending his 12-month wait for an opportunity in Ruto’s government.

According to a dispatch from the State House on Wednesday, October 4, the Head of State made the appointment on a recommendation from the Public Service Commission (PSC).

In a statement after the appointment, Mwaura expressed gratitude to God, President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua for the opportunity to serve Kenyans.

“Glory be to God! He is indeed so very faithful to those who wait upon HIM. What GOD has kept for you HE will surely make it come to pass no matter how long!” Mwaura wrote on the X platform.

“Many thanks to President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for appointing me as the government spokesman! So help me God.”

Mwaura will be deputised by journalist Mwanaisha Chidzunga and political commentator Gabriel Muthuma.

Mwaura had been appointed Chief Administrative Secretary in the office of Prime Cabinet Secretary.

However, the Court declared Ruto’s appointment of 50 CASs unconstitutional.

The former senator will now take over from former government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna who resigned from the position in October 2022 to take up the position of Chief of Staff for Siaya Governor James Orengo.

