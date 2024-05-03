3-Point Plan: Ruto Vows to Transform The African Union

President William Ruto of Kenya has outlined an ambitious agenda aimed at transforming the African Union (AU) to better serve the continent’s modern-day needs.

Speaking at the African CEO Forum in Kigali on Friday, May 17, Ruto emphasised his commitment to reforming the AU to enhance its role in economic negotiations, peace and security, and infrastructure development.

Ruto, who was recently appointed as the African Union Champion for Institutional Reform at the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in February 2024, provided clarity on the specific areas he plans to focus on.

- Advertisement -

His vision for the AU includes making it a more powerful advocate for the continent on economic issues, a leader in maintaining peace and security, and a key player in modernising infrastructure.

“We need to reshape the AU so that it does our economic diplomacy,” Ruto asserted, highlighting the need for the AU to transition from its historical role as a liberation movement to a more proactive economic entity.

He stressed that the AU must speak with a unified and influential voice for the over 1.4 billion people it represents, akin to the European Union’s global standing.

- Advertisement -

Taking the mantle from Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame, who began the reform initiative in 2016, Ruto expressed his determination to complete the job. “I intend to finish the job President Kagame started of reforming the African Union so that it is fit for purpose,” he stated.

Ruto’s reform agenda is built around three key pillars. First, he believes the AU must lead on economic matters, negotiating and advocating for the continent’s interests on the global stage. “We were a liberation movement. That is now behind us,” Ruto remarked. “We need to reshape the AU so that it does our economic diplomacy.”

Second, Ruto is focusing on peace and security. He emphasised the importance of the AU becoming a stronger instrument in managing conflicts and reducing warfare across the continent.

“No investor wants to place their money where there is war and fighting,” Ruto noted, adding, “AU must have a bigger muscle to speak to this.”

The third area of focus is infrastructure development. Ruto highlighted the need for significant improvements in the continent’s infrastructure to boost trade and connectivity among African states. Addressing concerns about the slow implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Ruto assured that African leaders are committed to further collaboration and engagement to generate more resources.

“If Africa were to trade among itself, we would not need to look for any other market,” he stated, underlining the importance of intra-continental trade.

President Ruto also revealed that the African heads of state have a planned retreat next month where these critical issues will be discussed and debated.

In his new role, Ruto will provide political leadership and vision to complete the Comprehensive Institutional Reform Initiative started by his predecessor.

The reforms include significant changes to the structure, functioning, and focus of the African Union Commission, AU Organs, and Specialised Agencies. Ruto’s leadership is expected to inject new momentum into these efforts, ensuring that the AU is well-equipped to tackle contemporary challenges and seize opportunities for growth and development.

By SAMUEL MWANAWANJUGUNA

Read the original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

3-Point Plan: Ruto Vows to Transform The African Union