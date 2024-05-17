Optiven’s Exciting Global Tour: Connecting with Clients and Investors Worldwide!

Optiven is on an exciting global tour, reaching out to our valued clients and investors around the world. We are thrilled to connect with you in person in various countries, including the USA, UK, Senegal, Mozambique, Australia, the Middle East, and Asia.

As part of this tour, Optiven will be in:

– Swindon, UK: From 15th to 22nd May 2024 for exclusive one-on-one meetings at the Holiday Inn Express Swindon City Centre. This is your opportunity to discuss your real estate investment needs and learn how Optiven can help you achieve your dreams.

– Seattle, Washington, USA: Until 22nd May 2024 at the Holiday Inn Express Federal Way Seattle South. We invite all Kenyans and other interested investors to join us for insightful discussions about real estate opportunities.

Having successfully completed trips in Senegal, Mozambique, and Ethiopia, our global tour reflects our commitment to being accessible to you, no matter where you are. We look forward to meeting you and exploring how we can turn your investment aspirations into reality.

For more details and to schedule your meeting, contact us at 0723 400 500 or 0790 300 300. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue our journey around the globe.

#OptivenGlobalTour #OptivenAt24

Optiven Goes Global: Meeting You Where You Are