Friday, October 27, 2023
Gachagua Departs for Global Event in Belgium, Meet Kenyans in Germany

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Monday evening departed the country for Belgium on a three-day official visit.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, October 23, the Deputy President will represent President William Ruto, at the Global Gateway Forum hosted by the European Commission in the Capital, Brussels.

“The Forum aims to strengthen relations between the European Union (EU) and its partners, including Kenya, in key sectors such as digital innovation, green energy, transport, healthcare, and education,” part of the statement read.

On the sidelines, Gachagua will hold talks with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on boosting bilateral ties between Kenya and the EU.

In a statement by the Deputy President on his Facebook page, he will also seek a market for coffee and tea and meet with Kenyans living in Belgium, at Tangla Hotel in Brussels.

“I will also hold talks with leading coffee and tea buyers and marketers as we seek to expand the global market for our farmers,” Gachagua stated.

The Deputy President will extend his travel to Germany for other engagements on Coffee, Climate Change, and Renewable Energy, among others.

He will also meet the Kenyan Diaspora in Germany, at The Bayerischer Hof Hotel in Munich.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

