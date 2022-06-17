Sakaja Presented Himself At DCI Headquarters But Turned Away By Police

Sakaja Presented Himself At DCI Headquarters But Turned Away By Police

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has responded to reports of the arrest of Nairobi senator Johnson Sakaja.

In a statement on Friday, June 17, DCI said that the senator had presented himself before the directorate on earlier reports that he was wanted by police over the university degree matter.

“Contrary to circulating reports alleging that Hon Senator Sakaja has been arrested by police, the public is hereby informed such reporting is not true,” DCI stated.

“The true position is that the senator presented himself at DCI Headquarters following newspaper reports that he was wanted by police over the university degree matter being canvassed by courts and electoral mechanisms,” DCI stated.

On Thursday, June 16, reports indicated that the Senator was a suspect in an international criminal syndicate.

Sakaja on Friday morning dared the DCI boss George Kinoti to arrest him, saying that he would not be intimidated by threats.

“Threats of arrest and persecution by the state will not intimidate us or change the will of the people of Nairobi. Our resolve remains firm. Bwana DCI Kinoti, I’m at my Riverside office, karibu or let me know if you’d like me to come over,” Sakaja said on Facebook.

Sakaja is running for the Nairobi Governor’s seat in the August polls on a UDA ticket, and a degree is one of the requirements for one to vie for the position.

The lawmaker had presented a degree from Team University in Uganda before being cleared by IEBC to run for the position.

The recognition of the degree was later revoked by the Commission for University Education (CUE) before the High Court suspended the decision by the commission.

Sakaja on Friday said that his academic qualifications were legit, adding that only the people would decide on the ballot.

“Your office (DCI) will not install a project on the people of Nairobi. My qualifications are legit and the relevant institutions have refused to play along with your games. Let the people decide,” Sakaja stated.

The senator is expected to know his fate in the Nairobi gubernatorial race in a ruling by the High Court on Sunday, June 19.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Sakaja Presented Himself At DCI Headquarters But Turned Away By Police