Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Nestled just 2.4km from the Mombasa-Malindi Road Ocean View Ridge Vipingo is where your dreams meet the ocean. With the shoreline a mere 4.5km away, your new home is a gateway to the serene beauty of the coast.

Picture This:

Live the Coastal Bliss – Sun, Sea, and Endless Fun!

Bask in tropical weather, pure relaxation, and unending excitement.

Enjoy poolside leisure, serene parks, and mesmerizing ocean vistas.

Our Development offers you:

Masterfully crafted project design✅

Internal compacted murram roads for easy access✅

On-Site caretaker for hassle-free living✅

Manned state-of-the-art gate for your security.

Solar street lights

Reliable electricity.

Water for every plot.

Uniformed security for your peace of mind.

What you can do here:

Whether you’re looking for a dream home, retirement haven, or a holiday escape, Ocean View Ridge Vipingo is where life becomes pure luxury, and the coast unfolds endless joy.

The month of October 2023, Optiven Group will provide an opportunity for investors with Optiven to take back home 5K. The cash back will be for any investments where the customers will redeem their investments with a one-off payment of KSh 500K.

This campaign will also benefit new customers investing in any of the projects within the Optiven portfolio. The campaign will run throughout the month of ber 2023 under the title, “Jistawishe na Optiven.”

Call 0790300300/0723400500 to capture your opportunity in Ocean View Ridge Vipingo

Invest Today!

Together inspiring possibilities.

#JistawisheNaOptiven

#InspiringPossibilities

#OpportunitiesWithOptiven

#OptivenInDiaspora

Contact Optiven Group

Tel: 0790 66 77 99

Email: diaspora@optiven.co.ke

Website: https://www.optiven.co.ke

Your Beachfront Dream Destination: Ocean View Ridge Vipingo