President William Ruto has suspended non-essential travel for government officials in a move aimed at regulating public spending.

In a circular issued on Monday, October 3, by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, the Government suspended five categories of travel which include;

i. Benchmarking and Study Visits.

ii. Training and related Capacity Building Initiatives.

iii. Research, Academic Meetings and Symposia.

iv. Conferences and Meetings of general participation.

v. Side Events; Showcase Events and Exhibitions.

vi. Caucus and Association Meetings and Events.

Koskei also suspended sponsored events, which often attract the need for supplementation in terms of quarter per diem and ticket upgrades.

“Sponsored events, which often attract the need for supplementation in terms of quarter per diem and ticket upgrade are similarly suspended, except where the invitee expressly waives the anticipated top up amount. Public entities that are scheduled to travel and attend any pipeline events in the above categories are required to request for virtual participation where available, and in the alternative, engage the Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs to secure onsite participation of diplomatic officials in the country of reference,” part of the notice read in part.

In addition, the government has announced restrictions on delegations accompanying the President, Deputy President, First Lady, and Prime Cabinet Secretaries for foreign trips.

“Delegations involving both Cabinet and Principal Secretaries above shall be restricted to the three (3) person limit. It is reiterated that Cabinet and Principal Secretaries in the same ministries shall not be away on foreign travel at the same time, unless the foreign engagement expressly demands the same,” Koskei stated.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Kenya Suspends Non-Essential Foreign Travel To Regulate Spending