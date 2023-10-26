Friday, October 27, 2023
Uhuru Kenyatta Trending As He Turns 62 years old

Uhuru Kenyatta Trending As He Turns 62 years old

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is currently trending on X formerly known as Twitter.

The former Head of State has turned 62 years old and Kenyans are wishing him a happy birthday.

He was born on October 26, 1961, to Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta and Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Uhuru has been away from the limelight since he handed over power to his successor President William Ruto in September 2022.

The former President’s last public appearance was in July when he came out to defend his firstborn son Jomo after an attempted raid by the DCI in his Karen Home.

Uhuru occasionally posts updates of his role as the Kenyan peace envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Ethiopia.

Kenyans who wished the former head of state a happy birthday in different Social Media platforms also took the chance to express gratitude for his contribution towards Kenya’s infrastructure and his bid to unite the country.

Below are some of the birthday wishes to the former Head of State.

 

 

 

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

Uhuru’s Message to Kenyans as He Celebrates His Birthday

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday marked his 62nd birthday.

In an interview with Kameme FM presenter Muthoni Wa Kirumba, the former President opened up on the achievement even as he expressed gratitude to God.

In the interview, Uhuru thanked the radio presenter and Kenyans who shared their goodwill messages

“I express my gratitude for your remembrance, and I pray that God blesses you as you’ve prayed for me. I wish you a long and healthy life, and I extend the same prayers to all your listeners. I have nothing else to say,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru went on to have a hearty conversation with a journalist during which Kirumba sought to know his age.

“How many years have you celebrated?” she posed.

In a rejoinder, Uhuru said:

“Let’s not focus on counting years. “We’re thankful for the years God has blessed us with.”

The former President went on to express many thanks to God for turning another year.

“Life truly begins at 40, and I can assure you of that because that milestone is well behind us. We express our gratitude to God for what He has brought us. We pray for His continued blessings of peace and good health. Additionally, we offer our prayers for our nation, as it approaches its 60th anniversary,” Uhuru said.

The conversation came at a time when Kenyans were taking to social media to celebrate Uhuru’s big day even as they wished him good health.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Uhuru Kenyatta Trending As He Turns 62 years old

