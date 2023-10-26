Rigathi Gachagua Signs Ksh 11.4 Billion Deal With European Union

The European Union on Wednesday, October 25 granted Kenya over Sh11.4 billion (72 million Euros) to support priority areas of green transition on environmental sustainability and digital inclusion, good governance as well as peace and stability.

In a deal signed by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels, Belgium, the funds will go towards boosting programmes in the identified key sectors of the economy.

Gachagua who is representing President William Ruto at the Global Gateway Summit welcomed the collaboration between Kenya and the EU saying the grant will help develop the country and improve the lives of the people.

“Kenya welcomes this statement of signature which will be realised through the outlined priorities for the Multi-annual Indicative Programme 2021-2027. This collaboration marks a pivotal stride towards a brighter future for the Kenyan people.

“As we implement the Global Gateway, we are confident that sustainable development, security and prosperity will rightfully take centre stage in our development cooperation narrative going forward,” said Gachagua.

The Deputy President also noted that Kenya looks forward to continued partnership with the EU adding that Ruto administration is keen on strengthening existing ties with the union.

“I reaffirm our collective dedication to this partnership. Together, we stride towards a future where the bonds between Kenya and the European Union continue to flourish, bringing about positive change and shared prosperity,” Gachagua added.

The money will fund the implementation of priority projects under the Green Transition- Environmental Sustainability and Resilience, Leave No One Behind- Human Development and Digital Inclusion and Democratic Governance, Peace and Stability.

By Ezra Nyakundi

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

