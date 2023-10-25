All Meru MCAs Vote to Impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza Again

Members of the Meru County Assembly have voted to impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza. 59 members present in the house voted in favour of the impeachment. No MCA opposed or abstained.

”It is now my pleasure to announce at this juncture, the ayes have it and the motion is passed and the Governor stands impeached by the County Assembly of Meru,” the Assembly Speaker pronounced.

The embattled Meru Governor faced seven serious charges, including gross misconduct, misappropriation of County funds, usurping the law and the Constitution, nepotism, bullying, contempt of court, and naming a public road after her husband without following the stipulated process.

A motion of impeachment was tabled by the Majority Leader Evans Mawira of Mitunguu Ward which up to the day of the vote had the support of 57 MCAs who had appended their signatures.

The MCAs backing the motion retreated on Monday, October 23 to write a report after conducting a public participation exercise as required by the law.

Kawira had the backing of the Council of Governors (CoG) but faced opposition from various politicians and interested parties.

These include; Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Lenturi, and members of the Njuri Ncheke

The Governor had earlier on made an attempt to stop her impeachment through the Court of Appeal in Nyeri which however declined to issue orders to stop the proceedings.

Mwangaza who was not present in the house was represented by a battalion of seven lawyers led by Danstan Omari.

She had earlier in a statement asked Kenyans to pray for her ahead of the proceedings.

“Please pray for our County of Meru. Please pray for me, pray for justice,” she said.

This is the second time the embattled Meru Governor has been ousted after surviving a similar impeachment in December last year which however was quashed by the Senate.

An overwhelming 67 MCAs voted in support of the motion on grounds of abuse of office barely three months after being elected into office.

A special committee consisting of 11 senators chaired by Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale when reading a report said that the 62 allegations leveled against her were unsubstantiated.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

All Meru MCAs Vote to Impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza Again