Gachagua Criticize Julius Malema For Disrespecting President Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Saturday responded to South Africa opposition Member of Parliament Julius Malema, who condemned President William Ruto for issuing baseless promises.

While speaking during a church service at St Thomas Girls Secondary School in Kilifi, the DP slammed Malema of the Economic Freedom Fighters, noting that South Africa was facing more economic challenges than Kenya.

“I have seen a man from South Africa. He doesn’t even know about Kenya and is talking about it,” Gachagua trolled Malema, who identifies himself as a Pan-Africanist.

“I want to advise foreigners that when they visit countries, let them respect leaders from the countries they are visiting. Likewise, we have also traveled abroad but have never been insulted.”

According to Gachagua, Malema, despite being a reputable political leader in South Africa, had failed to offer viable solutions to problems bedevilling South Africans.

Gachagua further accused Malema of pretending to be all-knowing, especially in political matters regarding other countries.

“If you are saying that Kenya is bad, then why come here? This guy arrived in Kenya in the morning, and by noon, he had known all the affairs of the county?” Gachagua wondered.

According to Gachagua, among the problems South Africa was facing include power rationing, which he witnessed during his recent visits to the country. The DP claimed that he was caught in a seven-hour blackout in South Africa in December 2022 owing to power rationing.

He thus asked visitors to desist from poking their noses into Kenya’s affairs and instead focus on their agenda and travel back home in peace.

On Thursday, Malema landed in Nairobi for the launch of the Pan African Institute at Lukenya University in Makueni County.

The Institute is a lobby group being championed by young politicians from across the continent to push for the integration of the continent.

While addressing a congregation of Pan-Africanists, Malema faulted President Ruto for failing to fulfil the promises he made to Kenyans during the campaign period.

“I don’t know if President William Ruto means it because he said so many things, and I cannot locate him these days because the things he said during elections and the things he is doing now are two different things,” Lamema condemned Ruto.

He also criticized the recent State visit of King Charles III, arguing that colonialists left permanent scars on Africans.

By TIMOTHY CERULLO

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

