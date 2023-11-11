Saturday, November 11, 2023
HomeNEWSKENYA NEWS
NEWSKENYA NEWS

Mpuru Aburi Demands Apology From Kawira Mwangaza, Says Senate Video Was Edited

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
0
32
Ad Banner Description
Mpuru Aburi Demands Apology From Kawira Mwangaza, Says Senate Video Was Edited
Mpuru Aburi Demands Apology From Kawira Mwangaza, Says Senate Video Was Edited

Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi now says the video of him attacking Governor Kawira Mwangaza which was played at the Senate during her impeachment trial was edited.

Speaking hot on the heels of criticism from a section of Kenyans and civil society organizations, Mpuru said the video was doctored to serve the interests of the Governor.

He said he did not utter the words depicted in the video adding that he holds women in high regard and can therefore not utter such words because he has daughters and daughters-in-law.

“Mimi Mpuru Aburi nina imani na kina mama, na sahizi naenda kwa DCI kuandika statement kuhusu defamation ambayo imefanyika kwa Senate yetu ya Kenya. Ile video ilionyeshwana katika bunge ilikuwa edited. Ile maneno yote niliongea niko nayo kwa simu yangu,” he said.

This translates to: “I have faith in women. I am now going to the DCI to write a statement on defamation as a result of the Senate presentation. The video shown at the Senate was edited. The real account of what transpired is in my phone”.

The MP went further and demanded an apology from Governor Kawira Mwangaza for what he says is character assassination.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

 

Mpuru Aburi Demands Apology From Kawira Mwangaza, Says Senate Video Was Edited

Comment on the article

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Articles

Previous article
White-Sand Beach: Own A Piece Of Diani Beach
Next article
Gachagua Criticize Julius Malema For Disrespecting President Ruto
Diaspora Messenger
Diaspora Messengerhttps://diasporamessenger.com

Stay Connected

88,860FansLike
400FollowersFollow
500FollowersFollow
14,120FollowersFollow
300SubscribersSubscribe
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description
Ad Banner Description

Latest Articles

Load more

PROMOTED CONTENTS

NOTICE BOARDS/EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Diaspora Messenger is literally a messenger, we bring Kenyan News Updates to you!! We are the community center for Kenyans in Diaspora for information, connection and social network. Tell us what you have in mind.

Email Us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Diaspora Messenger News Media | 2010-2024 All rights reserved.