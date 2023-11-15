Wednesday, November 15, 2023
No Visa Appointments For Kenyans Travelling To China

The Chinese Embassy has removed visa appointments for Kenyans, effective November 20, 2023.

In a statement on Monday, the embassy said the move will ease the process for local travellers to the East Asian economic powerhouse.

“In order to further facilitate the exchange of China and Kenya, the Chinese Embassy in Kenya will completely cancel visa appointments from November 20, 2023,” read part of the statement.

Going further, the embassy stated that Kenyans seeking a Chinese visa to submit their applications directly to the Visa application service centre in Nairobi.

However, all applications should be done during working hours

In addition to that the Embassy also noted that the processing time and fees will remain unchanged.

Last month, President  Ruto went on his first trip to China since he took office.

He went  for a three-state visit, where his hunt for public-private partnerships bore fruit after Kenya and China signed more deals.

The trip was significant as this year, Kenya and China are marking six decades of formal diplomatic relations.

President Ruto said that the relations have provided a robust and enduring foundation for successful engagements across a broad spectrum of social, political, cultural and economic spheres of bilateral endeavour.

The President and Chinese President Xi Jinping also held bilateral talks, on the sidelines of the Belt and Roads Summit.

The leaders agreed that cooperation between the two countries has been rewarding.

They also agreed to further strengthen the strategic working relationship between the two countries.

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

