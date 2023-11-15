Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Username Unveils The Delight Nakuru, A Prime Project Touching Tarmac

Welcome to The Delight – Nakuru, a prime project strategically located along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway, near Salgaa, just 20 minutes’ drive from Nakuru City. Salgaa is the fastest growing town in Nakuru county for years.

Why Invest in The Delight – Nakuru?

Located next to a fast growing Salgaa town, 300 meters off the Nakuru Eldoret highway.
The project has access to clean piped water, electricity and enjoys proximity to modern high-end schools, hospitals, and other social amenities.
Value additions include well graded access roads, borehole water, estate gate, perimeter fence and electricity is on site.
Affordable pricing: In addition to this location being prime, this project is priced competitively for maximum capital gain on your investment.

Value Additions

Concrete Poles Perimeter Fence.
Murramed Access Roads.
Elegant Estate Gate.
Electricity within the neighbourhood.
Borehole Water
Water Tower
Trees along the access roads
Uniformed security until project handover
Community Park in the common area

Introductory Prices (per 1/8th acre Plot)

Cash Price: Kshs. 799,000 (Kshs. 80,000 deposit, balance within 30 days)

Special Offer

We have a special opening offer of Kshs. 750,000 one-off cash payment for the first 50 cash investors valid until 30th November 2023.

An Installment option of up to 12 months is available as follows;

The minimum booking fee per plot is Kshs. 80,000 only. The price is all-inclusive i.e. legal fees, stamp duty and title transfer fees with no hidden charges.

Free Site Visit

You want to view? Seeing is believing. We offer free site visits on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The meeting point in Nairobi will be at Kencom at 7:00 am and Nakuru Westside Mall at 8:30 am.

TO INVEST

Call / What’s App +254 725 000 222 or Email diaspora@username.co.ke

https://usernameproperties.com/

