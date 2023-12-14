Christmas Comes Early With Optiven: Investors Get ksh5,000- Cashback for Investing

As the year comes to a close, the Optiven family is at it again – this time to add value to the festive season for all its investors. This move coincided with the launch of the #Optivenat24 campaign that ushered in the last month of the year. Investors with Optiven have been enjoying the fruits of multiple campaigns throughout the year, most of which have had to do with cash rewards or redemptions per the customer’s wishes and desires.

Under the current #OptivenAt24 campaign, customers investing or redeeming their payments for Ksh 498,000 receive a cashback of 5,000/– thanks to the Optiven campaign. Launching the campaign, Optiven Head of Sales, Rachael Ndunge said, “We are keen on not only empowering investors to own property with Optiven, but in so doing we are also rewarding them for their bold step to invest with us. The current campaign runs across all our projects and a special welcome of course goes to our newest customers.”

While speaking about the new campaign, Dr. George Wachiuri, the Optiven Group Chief Executive Officer noted that the campaign is geared to also assist those who had decided to invest as part of their 2023 resolutions. Dr. Wachiuri, who is also a mentor for entrepreneurs says, “While the year is coming to an end investors still have an opportunity to plug into their investment plans and if not complete, they can at least start the process. In so doing there will be more to celebrate when we cross over to 2024.”

The campaign is advised by the duration of time that Optiven has been in existence. Since its inception in 1999, Optiven is now celebrating 24 years of excellence through offering products and services that are transformative, while at the same time partnering with communities to bring transformation at the grassroots level.

In December 2023, Optiven Group will provide an opportunity for investors with Optiven to take back home KSh 5000. The cashback will be for any investments where the customers will redeem their investments with every payment of KSh 498K towards any investment.

This campaign will also benefit new customers investing in any of the projects within the Optiven portfolio. The campaign will run throughout the month of ber 2023 under the title, “OptivenAt24.”

