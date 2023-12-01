Promotion To Glory Of Coletta Wabushi Of Lewisville, Texas

Coletta Philomena Mbaliwa Wabushi, 75, a resident of Lewisville, Texas, sadly passed away in Texas on November 19, 2023. Born on April 23, 1948, in Kenya to Mr. Peter Kiteyi Makongo and Mrs. Perpetua Bicheti, she was married to Joseph Francis Wabushi Odhiambo, the love of her life.

She is survived by her husband, her children Edith, Everlyne, Irene, Edwin, Sylvia, Elyvira, Immaculate, and a large circle of family and friends who will deeply mourn her loss.

Mama Colleta’s funeral plans are handled by Bedford Memorial Funeral Service.

The funeral program is as follows:

Visitation: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. CST, followed by a mass service from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. CST. A repass will be hosted from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. CST.

The funeral service will begin on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023. It will be held at St. Ann’s Catholic Chapel, 180 Samuel Blvd, Coppell, TX 75019.

The burial will be on Tuesday, December 12th, 2023, in Busia, Kenya.

You can support the family via:

-Cashapp: JoyceBore

-Zelle: Joyce C Bore

-GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/28dcd17b

Please contact the following individuals for more details:

Jaja Yogo: 614-316-4247

Joyce Bore: 216-543-3134

John Milembe: 848-391-1812

Maureen Amondi: 214-541-4189

Psalm 34:18 – The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

