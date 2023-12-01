Word of Encouragement: Spread The Accusers Report To The Lord

Every account in the Bible, whether from the Old or New Testament, has a purpose. The Scriptures teach us that these stories were written to provide valuable lessons (2 Timothy 3:16; 1 Corinthians 10:11). For example, we can glean insights from King Hezekiah’s reaction to a report from his enemy.

Isaiah 37 describes how King Hezekiah responded to a threatening letter from the king of Assyria. This letter contained blasphemy against our God, Jehovah, and outlined the Assyrian king’s plan to wipe out the Israelite people.

It’s important to note that during biblical times, winning or losing wars was attributed to the gods worshipped by the people. However, we believe that our God is greater than any other.

Even though the Assyrian army outnumbered the Israelites, King Hezekiah turned to the Lord in prayer after reading the letter. According to Scripture, King Hezekiah went “to the temple of God and spread the letter to God” (Isaiah 37:14). God’s response to King Hezekiah’s faith was vindication, which destroyed the Assyrian army, resulting in the loss of 185,000 soldiers, and the death of the Assyrian king. You can read about God’s vindication in Isaiah 37:21-38.

We can draw valuable lessons from King Hezekiah’s response to adverse reports in today’s world. These reports can be overwhelming, especially when we lack the resources to manage them.

It’s natural to seek help from others, but we must exercise caution when sharing our problems with them and not rely solely on them for deliverance (Psalm 146:3-4). Instead, like King Hezekiah, we should turn to God as our first line of defense.

Presenting our case to the Lord and trusting in His power and authority to defend us is the best way to handle adverse reports. God has proven Himself to be all-powerful, and He will vindicate us when we are unfairly accused. Trusting in Him is a way to affirm His love for His children.

In Isaiah 41: 21-29, God is depicted as the most powerful being. He challenges other gods to question His abilities, power, and predictions to surpass any negative situation or individual.

Throughout history, God has proven to contradict the adversary’s report by displaying His goodness, love, and commitment to His children. Jesus Christ remains the same yesterday, today, and forever (Hebrews 13:7-8).

He continues to heal, deliver, redeem, and restore. If you are facing a negative situation, turn to God for support by sharing your report with Him. If you encounter such problems in the future, follow King Hezekiah’s example and make God your first line of defense.

By Pauline Adongo

