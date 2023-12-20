US Gives Kenya Ksh154 Million to Support Families affected by El Nino

The United States has pledged Ksh154 million to help President William Ruto’s administration offer humanitarian support to people affected by the devastating effects of floods caused by El Nino.

Speaking on Tuesday, December 19, the US Ambassador Meg Whitman indicated the country had experienced the worst floods in decades, prompting President Joe Biden’s administration to offer humanitarian aid.

Whitman insisted that the millions will provide emergency shelter assistance, relief commodities, and hygiene kits to promote safe and healthy practices to the affected people.

“The United States is a committed partner to the Kenyan people, their government, and the Kenya Red Cross Society,” said U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman while touring the warehouses of the Kenya Red Cross Society on December 19.

“Together, we are working with county governments, donors, the UN, and NGOs to meet the humanitarian needs of the Kenyan people most affected by these floods. While these are unprecedented times, our partnership is unwavering,” Whitman stated.

The Ambassador noted that over 500,000 people were impacted, including over 100,000 families who have been displaced from their homes.

Additionally, Whitman expressed concerns indicating that over 1 million children are facing acute malnutrition.

“The U.S. government is committed to supporting the people of Kenya during this time and has allocated $250,000 of this new $1 million to meet the immediate needs of Kenyans through the Kenya Red Cross Society. The remaining $750,000 will be allocated to additional partners responding to the floods,” she specified.

“This new flood support is in addition to the $800 million the United States has provided to support the emergency response and long-term resilience to Kenya’s historic drought over the past three years. The United States remains the largest donor to support Kenya as it faces humanitarian shocks and development challenges in the face of climate change,” Whitman further announced.

She made the sentiments after donating food items while accompanied by Government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.

