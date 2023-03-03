US Ambassador Meg Whitman Issue Statement After Ruto’s Announcement On LGBTQ

United States of America (USA) Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman has issued a statement after President William Ruto gave his stand on LGBTQ.

Speaking on Friday, March 3, Whitman stated that the US government respects Kenya’s view on LGBTQ rights.

“Our view is every country has to make its own decisions about LGBTQ rights. In the United States, we have a different stand in which we view LGBTQ rights as human rights but we respect every country’s view on what position they want to take on this and we will respect that but of course, our democratic values in the way we feel is different and that’s Okay.

“We have had a very strong working relationship for many years and the Kenyan government knows the US perspective on this but we also respect Kenya’s point on this particular issue,” she stated.

Whitman also refuted claims that the US government donated relief food and drugs to Kenya after the Supreme Court ruling on LGBTQ.

“I want to underscore that there is absolutely no linkage between the food and drug relief and Kenya’s stand on LGBTQ,” she added.

President Ruto on Thursday stated that he would not allow the LGBTQ community rights in Kenya.

Speaking during the re-launch of the Women Enterprise Fund at KICC, Nairobi, the Head of State told Kenyans not to worry about the LGBTQ debate, noting that the community will never be allowed in the country.

“Hiyo haiwezekani katika taifa letu la Kenya, msikue na wasiwasi, itafanyika kwingine lakini sio Kenya,” Ruto stated.

He added,”Kina mama mi nataka niwahakikishie siwezi kuruhusu wnaume wawaletee competition, ati wameenda kutafta wanaume. Sasa nyinyi mtatoa wanaume wapi kama wanaume wameendea wanaume wenzao? That one I will not agree.”

