Catholic Bishops Clarify Pope’s Approval Of Blessings For Same-Sex Couples

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops has come out to explain Pope Francis’ move to approve the blessing of same-sex unions through the document “Fiducia Supplicans” on Monday.

This is after the move caused anxiety among Christians with some wondering if the Catholic Church is endorsing and approving same-sex marriages or changing the understanding of marriage, as a sacrament of the Church, between a man and a woman.

In a statement on Wednesday, December 20, the Catholic Bishops noted that the document does not approve same-sex marriages or change the understanding of Marriage as a Sacrament in the Church.

“This declaration does not in any way approve of “same-sex marriages” nor try to give a back-door recognition of such a union. It does not seek an alternative “union blessing” to substitute a Sacramental marriage,” read the statement in part.

The Catholic Bishops explained that the document seeks to awaken the invitation of all people to God’s action and grace.

They also noted that the document recognizes that anyone, irrespective of their moral life or faith condition are welcome to receive blessings from the Church or a Church minister.

“The Church does not withhold a blessing to an individual who seeks it with an attitude of truth and faith. This blessing can be given even to non-Catholics, or non-Christians who honestly wish to receive God’s blessing,” the bishops stated.

The bishops further noted that while blessing people they do not bless the immoral actions they may perform, but hope that the blessing and prayers offered over them as human persons will provoke them to convert and return to the ways of the Lord.

Additionally, they pointed out that the role of the church is to gather the scattered, recover the lost, and redirect all sinners back to the fount of salvation and eternal life.

“No blessing can be understood outside the context of God’s Will, and the Salvation and invitation to Communion with God. This way of grace and salvation is contained in the person of Jesus Christ,” the bishops added.

By Ezra Nyakundi

