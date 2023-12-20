Username Investments CEO Named Kenyan Changemaker in Education 2023

Reuben Kimani, the visionary CEO of Username Investment Limited, has been honored as a Kenyan Changemaker at the prestigious TUKO Business Leaders Award 2023. This esteemed recognition celebrates his remarkable dedication to the Education Scholarship Programme in Kenya, affirming his commitment to empowering underprivileged yet bright students with access to quality education.

In the company of esteemed leaders such as Darshan Chandaria of Chandaria Group, Joseph Ogutu of Safaricom Foundation, and Mendi Njonjo of KCB Foundation, Reuben’s acknowledgment underscores the profound impact of his contributions to the educational landscape in Kenya.

The Business Leaders Award, presented by TUKO, distinguishes leaders whose initiatives and businesses have significantly improved the lives of Kenyans. This accolade is a testament to CEOs and Business Leaders who have played pivotal roles in transforming Kenya’s social and economic fabric through their groundbreaking projects.

During his victory speech at the Username Head Office in Westlands, Reuben expressed, “Username Investments is steadfast in its commitment to supporting educational initiatives for bright minds facing disadvantaged backgrounds. We have forged partnerships with organizations like Affecto Foundation to uplift many young talents, echoing my own journey two decades ago.”

Reflecting on the 2023 KCPE Examination, where 1,406,557 candidates participated, Reuben emphasized the importance of ensuring that all candidates can transition successfully to pursue their career dreams. He acknowledged the harsh reality that some students won’t have the privilege to continue their education due to financial constraints, urging individuals with the means to contribute to education to make a difference.

In his closing remarks, Reuben Kimani extended heartfelt wishes to all KCPE candidates embarking on their Form 1 journey in 2024. He encouraged them to harness the power of education to unlock their aspirations, become invaluable members of society, and contribute meaningfully to addressing real-life challenges.

Reuben Kimani’s recognition as an award-winning CEO, with accolades such as Realtor Founder of the Year, African Business Personality, Entrepreneur of the Year, and JKUAT Alumni Achievement Award, further solidifies his standing as a transformative leader shaping the future of Kenya.

