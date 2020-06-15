Username Investment Client building own home after purchasing a plot

At Username Investments, we desire to provide you with a place you can call home. It is our joy to see our client, who invested in one of our Ngong projects at Ksh 349,000, now achieving his homeownership dream.

You too can get started today by investing in our newest project Fountain Field-Ngong at a discounted Cash offer of Ksh 499,000 down from Ksh 600,000 for an eighth acre plot. An instalment payment plan is also available. The project is conveniently located just 14km from Ngong town along Ngong-Kibiko-Suswa tarmac road; this is a total of 36km from Nairobi CBD along Ngong road.

To invest;

Call/WhatsApp: +254 721 44 99 11

Email: [email protected]

