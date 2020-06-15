Username Investment Client building own home after purchasing a plot at Ksh 349,000 in Ngong

Username Investment Client building his own home after purchasing a plot at Ksh 349,000 in Ngong

NEWSPROMOTED CONTENT
By Susan Wambui 0

Username Investment Client building own home after purchasing a plot
Username Investment Client building own home after purchasing a plotAt Username Investments, we desire to provide you with a place you can call home. It is our joy to see our client, who invested in one of our Ngong projects at Ksh 349,000, now achieving his homeownership dream.

You too can get started today by investing in our newest project Fountain Field-Ngong at a discounted Cash offer of Ksh 499,000 down from Ksh 600,000 for an eighth acre plot. An instalment payment plan is also available. The project is conveniently located just 14km from Ngong town along Ngong-Kibiko-Suswa tarmac road; this is a total of 36km from Nairobi CBD along Ngong road.

 

To invest;

- Advertisement -

Call/WhatsApp: +254 721 44 99 11

Email: [email protected]

 

Username Investment Client building own home after purchasing a plot

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: