Daddy Owen Releases Photos of Charlene Ruto’s Visit to his Rural Home

Gospel musician Daddy Owen has finally released photos of First Daughter Charlene Ruto’s visit to his rural home in Kakemega during the festive season after previously remaining coy over the matter.

In a post on his X handle on Tuesday, the Tobina hitmaker said the visit came at the tail end of 2023 and was the highlight of the year’s activities.

“2023 was a good year! I thank God! I had so many highlights, but the climax, the pinnacle, and the crowning moment came at the tail end of the year when Charlene Ruto visited my home in Eshieywe, a.k.a Kakamega,” Owen said.

The two have for months raised eyebrows with their closeness, sparking speculation of a romantic relationship, but the musician has since disputed this claim.

On December 25, 2023, Charlene posted a video on her X handle showing them randomly gifting Kenyans with shopping vouchers in Matatus.

In the video, they were seen mingling freely with commuters as they distributed the vouchers to excited passengers, some of whom took advantage of the rare opportunity to take selfies with them.

Charlene said that from their observation, 70 per cent of commuters were young people, lending credence to the adage that the future lies in the hands of the youth.

“Tumepatana na students na watu wanafanya kazi, watu wana hustle, so we have recorded and we will see how we can support some of them,” she said of the experience, which Owen christened ‘Nganya cornicles’.

Back to the Kakamega visit, Owen, whose real name is Owen Mwaita, said they enjoyed all manner of Luhya delicacies and engaged in song and dance with neighbours and villagers.

“We celebrated with songs, dance, and ululations! Abhashiere (women) came with their best dancing shoes to whirl to the real Isikuti made from the tough “Imbulu” (alligator) skin!

“We ate various Abhatsotso tradition delicacies, from “amakwakwata” to “lhisebhebhe” (Pumpkin leaves). Ebhusang’ang’a village was happy; my mum was happy, she loves guests…and the guests were happy as well! So…happy 2024 to you all!”

This is the first time Owen has openly spoken about Charlene’s visit to his mother’s home, which some Kenyans previously termed as an introductory ceremony.

Despite multiple sources having confirmed the December 23, visit in which Owen reportedly introduced Charlene to his mother, Margaret Mwatia, the musician remained cagey about the issue when asked about it last year.

“Let’s not go there; I understand people are inquisitive I have been in this industry for 20 years, so I get it, but that doesn’t mean every time I’m spotted with someone, something is going on,” Owen told a local publisher.

Owen previously stated that his relationship with Charlene, President William Ruto’s third-born child, is purely based on charity projects.

In a radio interview in November, the Vanity singer said he does not know the relationship status of the president’s daughter, despite them being friends.

“It’s just a job; we’re just hitting the job. In addition to being just friends, we work together. There are many projects we do together,” he said.

Four months ago, Owen made it clear that he was in no hurry to find another soulmate after separating from his wife.

By EMMANUEL WANJALA

Source-https://www.the-star.co.ke/

