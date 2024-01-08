It’s with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend – John Njuguna Mugo RN, BSN, CCRN. John was an accomplished nurse based in Atlanta, Georgia.

The late John N. Mugo passed away peacefully in his sleep while in Queens, NY on the 25th of December, 2023.

John Mugo was a cheerful, loving, hardworking and gentle soul. John’s unwavering love and deep commitment to his family, friends and colleagues was unmatched.

Always the life of the party, he lit up a room whenever he walked in and made everyone feel special. John had an uncanny ability to connect people and make friends wherever he went.

We are seeking your assistance in bringing John home and giving him a timely and befitting send off at his final resting place in Nyahururu, Kenya.

Our estimated budget to cover the Memorial service in Atlanta (tentatively on the 20th of January, 2024), to send John’s body to Kenya, and for the funeral expenses is $30,000. We are appealing to your kindness and generosity to raise this amount.

To make a contribution, you may do so via:

1. The following go fund me link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ john-n-mugo?utm_source= whatsapp&utm_medium=social& utm_campaign=p_lico+share- sheet-first-launch

Money transfer apps to Elijah Chege: ***Zelle – 678-933-5965 ***CashApp – $EliChege Through M-Pesa to: Arthur Kiboit: +254 796 859 942.

Please accept our sincerest gratitude for the unwavering support during this most difficult time.

May John N. Mugo rest in eternal peace.

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

Death Announcement Of John Njuguna Mugo Of Atlanta, Georgia