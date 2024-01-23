Kenya To Miss Out On Ksh177B Finland Funding

The Finnish government has dealt a blow to Nairobi after the European country announced that it would be terminating its development cooperation programme with four countries including Kenya.

While addressing journalists on Thursday last week, Ville Tavio, the Minister of Foreign Trade and Development stated that the country would now be shifting its approach to development cooperation out of necessity. The decision has been taken owing to the current economic situation.

Kenya To Miss Out

As such, the European country will now be cutting its development cooperation budget by more than Ksh177.6 billion (1 billion Euros). The countries set to lose out include; Kenya, Afghanistan, Mozambique, and Myanmar.

This cut will affect programs between 2024 and 2028.

Development cooperation includes grants, loans, policy advice, technical and programming support, and debt forgiveness.

“Development cooperation country programs will be terminated in Afghanistan, Kenya, Mozambique, and Myanmar. We improve commercial cooperation with African countries and market access for Finnish companies,” he stated.

Finland Funding

The Finnish Foreign Minister clarified that the government will however continue to support Afghanistan’s girls and women through organisations.

Finland will also continue to support Ethiopia, Nepal, Tanzania, and Somalia.

According to Tavio, the Finish government will now focus on clearly defined areas in development cooperation.

“The cuts are based on the fact that the guidelines of the government program are implemented and that the current commitments are adhered to,” he stated.

Further, the Minister remarked that the government will shift its focus to building more strategic relationships with its key partners.

In 2022, Kenya signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Finland to end Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Kilifi, Bungoma, and Samburu Counties. The Ksh1.2 billion (£6 million) program was to run between 2022 and 2024.

The former Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa lauded the program adding that the selected counties had recorded the most GBV cases.

Source-https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

