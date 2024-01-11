Major Win For Kenya: Selected To Host Africa’s Anti-Corruption Centre

Kenya has been selected to host the Centre for Anti-Corruption Studies and Research in Africa (CEREAC), which is set to be established by the African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (AAACA).

AAACA is established in accordance with the African Union Convention to promote the effective implementation of the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, to which Kenya is a signatory.

The decision to have the centre established in Kenya was arrived at by a resolution of the General Assembly of AAACA during its extraordinary meeting held on January 10, 2024.

The centre will facilitate studies and research that will strengthen good governance and anti-corruption efforts in the continent.

Welcoming the decision of the AAACA General Assembly, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak outlined that the centre will play an important role in facilitating the development and harmonization of strategies for the prevention, detection, investigation and control of corruption and related offenses in Africa.

Mbarak likewise appreciated the trust bestowed upon Kenya by its regional peers to take up the responsibility of hosting the Centre for Anti-Corruption Studies and Research in Africa.

EACC, which represents Kenya as a member of the AAACA, submitted its bid to the AAACA on October 6, 2023, expressing interest for Kenya to host the new regional body.

Subsequently, the General Assembly convened the Tuesday meeting for deliberations and adoption of the host country.

Two countries, Egypt and Kenya, had expressed interest having met the set criterion, among them, ratification of international and regional legal instruments against corruption, an operational national anti-corruption strategy anchored under constitutional provisions, offices spread across the country, experience in anti-corruption research and a functional anti-corruption academy.

Upon analysis, Kenya was considered the best to host the centre after scoring 210 points against Egypt which garnered 191 points.

