Revealed: Details of Ruto’s Meeting With 120 Jubilee Leaders

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed details of the meeting between President William Ruto and a section of Jubilee leaders on Thursday, January 11.

In a statement, Gachagua ended speculations by announcing that Ruto was engaging Jubilee leaders including 120 members of county assemblies to strengthen the ruling coalition.

Ruto also held talks with members of the National Executive Committee drawn from Jubilee to discuss the fate of the party. Nominated MP Sabina Chege and EALA MP Kanini Kega led the delegations to Nakuru State Lodge.

“Building a strong and formidable party requires constant and strategic engagements with leaders within and allies. Today, I joined our President William Samoei Ruto at Nakuru State House as he hosted Jubilee Party MPs, Senators, MCAs and members of the National Executive Committee,” Gachagua stated.

“We are ready to work with like-minded leaders, because it is out of such, that we will deliver on the promise to Kenyans,” he added.

Ruto however remained cagey on the details of the meeting with Jubilee party officials.

“The greatest test of leadership is prioritizing the challenges facing the people. We have a responsibility to work together to move our country forward.

“Leaders must be focused, strategic and willing to make the bold decisions that will eliminate the barriers to our country’s transformation agenda,” Ruto stated.

The meeting is expected to spark debate after Kenya Kwanza agreed to respect political parties in the dialogue report.

Jubilee is an affiliate party in Azimio la Umoja. Interfering with former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party led to nationwide demonstrations.

However, Kenya Kwanza side invited Azimio for dialogue in a bid to end the nationwide protests.

The latest move by Ruto is likely to spark a dispute with Azimio.

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

