Chilling Ordeal: More Revelation of Starlet Wahu’s Murderer John Matara

Before being exposed following the South B murder ordeal involving social media influencer Starlet Wahu, prime suspect John Matara allegedly left a trail of his heinous deeds at an apartment near Kenyatta University (KU).

In the latest revelation, a caretaker gave a chilling narration of how Matara lured other women and tortured them.

Speaking to a section of the media, the caretaker claimed that the suspect portrayed himself as a Master’s Degree student in fine arts at Kenyatta University, but rarely left his house.

However, the neighbours were disturbed by the number of different ladies who visited his house.

“This was his habit, he exchanged girls frequently,” the caretaker stated.

His disturbing pattern involved inviting women over, subjecting them to heinous acts, and confining them for hours; some victims were believed to be university students.

In one incident, Matara trapped a student inside his residence for an entire day after initially inviting her casually.

“The first incident occurred around March when he invited a lady who was a university student. Matara locked her up for the whole day,” the caretaker stated.

In a chilling ordeal that exposed his activities, the suspect allegedly locked another lady in the house and brandished a knife after assaulting her.

The lady narrowly escaped after she managed to contact her friends who informed the police.

Matara was later kicked out of the house after several reports were filed on his activities.

He was however arrested after allegedly killing Wahu In South B. He was tracked and apprehended at a city hospital where he was nursing stab wounds.

The investigations currently point to a possible serial sexual offender who thrives on blackmail to his victims, and who may be part of a criminal ring that targets women on dating sites and other social media Apps, DCI revealed.

“As we commend those who have since taken the bold step of reporting their dreadful encounters with Matara and/or members of his suspected gang, we encourage more witnesses of such brutality and monstrous attacks to come out and record statements with our detectives,” DCI wrote.

“Meanwhile, the DCI commits to painstakingly investigate this brutal murder of such a young Kenyan, and at the same time caution members of the public to beware of such felons in the guise of lovers, who promise heaven but unleash hell on those who fall for their plot.”

By Jerry Njomo

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Chilling Ordeal: More Revelation of Starlet Wahu’s Murderer John Matara