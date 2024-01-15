Tit for Tat: Tanzania Suspends KQ Passenger Flights To Dar es Salaam

The Tanzania Civil Authority (TCAA) has suspended all Kenya Airways (KQ) passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam effective January 22, 2024.

In a public notice on Monday, January 15, TCAA Director General Hamza Johari said the suspension is a move to reciprocate Kenya’s refusal for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company.

Johari noted that the refusal by Kenya is contrary to Section 4 of the Memorandum of Understanding on Air Services, between the two countries signed on November 24, 2016.

“Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority, on behalf of the aeronautical authorities of the United Republic of Tanzania, has decided to rescind the approvals for Kenya Airways (KQ) to operate passenger flights between Nairobi and Dar es Salaam under Third and Forth Freedom Traffic Rights with effect from 22 January 2024.

“This is to reciprocate the decision by the aeronautical authorities of the Republic of Kenya to refuse the Tanzanian request for all-cargo flight operations by Air Tanzania Company Limited under Fifth Freedom Traffic Rights between Nairobi and Third countries, contrary to Section 4 of the Memorandum of Understanding on Air Services, between Tanzania and Kenya signed on 24 November 2016 in Nairobi, Kenya,” read the statement in part.

The TCAA DG went on to say Tanzania will always adhere to the principles of the Chicago Convention of 1944 and other bilateral agreements between states.

“The United Republic of Tanzania shall always strive to adhere to the principles of Chicago Convention 1944 and Bilateral Air Services Agreement between States,” Johari stated.

The suspension is a huge blow to KQ which operates many flights to and from Tanzania. It will also affect thousands of people who rely on the route for business among other things.

Source-https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

